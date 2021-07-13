UrduPoint.com
Putin Offers Condolences To Iraqi President Over Hospital Fire In Nasiriyah

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday offered condolences to his Iraqi counterpart, Barham Salih, over the tragic consequences of a fire at a COVID-19 hospital ward in the Nasiriyah city.

According to the latest information, 64 people died in the fire.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept my sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the fire in the hospital in the city of Nasiriyah. Russia shares the grief of those who lost their loved ones as a result of this disaster, and hopes for a speedy recovery of all the injured," Putin said in a message, published by the Kremlin.

More Stories From World

