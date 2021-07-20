Putin Offers Condolences to Iraqi President Over Terrorist Attack in Baghdad - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to his Iraqi counterpart, Barham Salih, over a terrorist attack in Baghdad, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to his Iraqi counterpart, Barham Salih, over a terrorist attack in Baghdad, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

A blast, which killed over 30 people, hit a market in eastern Baghdad on Monday. Iraqi security services believe that the explosives were detonated by terrorists.

"Dear President, please accept our deep condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Baghdad. The murder of dozens of civilians, including women and children, committed on the eve of the holy holiday of Eid al-Adha, is shocking in its cruelty and cynicism.

We strongly condemn this atrocity and hope that its organizers and perpetrators will receive the punishment they deserve," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin in a statement.

The Russian president also reaffirmed readiness to cooperate with the Iraqi side in a fight against terrorism.

"I ask you to convey my words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured people," Putin added.