UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Offers Condolences To Iraqi President Over Terrorist Attack In Baghdad - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 02:15 PM

Putin Offers Condolences to Iraqi President Over Terrorist Attack in Baghdad - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to his Iraqi counterpart, Barham Salih, over a terrorist attack in Baghdad, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to his Iraqi counterpart, Barham Salih, over a terrorist attack in Baghdad, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

A blast, which killed over 30 people, hit a market in eastern Baghdad on Monday. Iraqi security services believe that the explosives were detonated by terrorists.

"Dear President, please accept our deep condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Baghdad. The murder of dozens of civilians, including women and children, committed on the eve of the holy holiday of Eid al-Adha, is shocking in its cruelty and cynicism.

We strongly condemn this atrocity and hope that its organizers and perpetrators will receive the punishment they deserve," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin in a statement.

The Russian president also reaffirmed readiness to cooperate with the Iraqi side in a fight against terrorism.

"I ask you to convey my words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured people," Putin added.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Terrorist Russia Baghdad Vladimir Putin Women Market All

Recent Stories

UN condemns market bomb attack in Iraq

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt issues SOPs for Eid ul Adha prayers, ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 national tally reports surge in active ca ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Rosatom Has Proposals on South Africa's N ..

13 minutes ago

Belgium holds day of mourning after deadly Europea ..

13 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.