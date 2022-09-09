UrduPoint.com

Putin Offers Condolences To King Charles III Over Death Of UK Queen Elizabeth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Putin Offers Condolences to King Charles III Over Death of UK Queen Elizabeth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered condolences to King of United Kingdom Charles III over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The most important events of the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty.

For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her people, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Love

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

17 minutes ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

17 minutes ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

17 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

17 minutes ago
 Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to H ..

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

17 minutes ago
 Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.