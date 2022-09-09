Putin Offers Condolences to King Charles III Over Death of UK Queen Elizabeth

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday offered condolences to King of United Kingdom Charles III over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The most important events of the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty.

For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her people, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin.