UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Offers Condolences To King Of Belgium Over Flooding - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Putin Offers Condolences to King of Belgium Over Flooding - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to Belgian King Philippe over the tragic consequences of the flooding, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Your Royal Majesty, please accept my most sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of floods in the southern and eastern regions of your country," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince discuss bila ..

3 minutes ago

HBL Islamic Banking becomes the first to introduce ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Team Emirates wins Tour de France for 2nd cons ..

33 minutes ago

Brand Spectrum wins “Best Social Media Influence ..

36 minutes ago

Nationwide load shedding outcome of mismanagement: ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.