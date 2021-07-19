Putin Offers Condolences to King of Belgium Over Flooding - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to Belgian King Philippe over the tragic consequences of the flooding, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Your Royal Majesty, please accept my most sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of floods in the southern and eastern regions of your country," Putin said, as quoted by the Kremlin in a statement.