UrduPoint.com

Putin Offers Condolences To Lebanese President Over Deadly Fuel Tanker Explosion

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:40 PM

Putin Offers Condolences to Lebanese President Over Deadly Fuel Tanker Explosion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday extended condolences to his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, over the deadly fuel tank blast in northern Lebanon's Akkar province.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday in the province's Akkar District.

The Lebanese Red Cross said earlier this day that at least 20 people had died as a result of the explosion.

"Please accept our deepest condolences on the tragic consequences of the explosion of a fuel storage facility in Akkar province," the message read.

Putin also asked to convey words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Died Vladimir Putin Lebanon Tank Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence appoints new Provost

26 minutes ago
 ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

56 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missil ..

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.