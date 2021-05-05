Putin Offers Condolences to Mexican Leader Over Deadly Collapse of Subway Overpass

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, over the tragic subway overpass incident in Mexico City.

"Dear Mr. President, please accept our deepest condolences on the tragic aftermath of the metro overpass collapse in Mexico City.

I ask you to convey my words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured," Putin's message read.

The metro overpass and a train collapsed in the southeast of Mexico City on Monday evening, killing 25 people.