Putin Offers Condolences To North Macedonian President Over Deadly Bus Accident - Kremlin

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 03:42 PM

Putin Offers Condolences to North Macedonian President Over Deadly Bus Accident - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski in connection with the consequences of a major road accident, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski in connection with the consequences of a major road accident, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Please accept my deep condolences in connection with the death of the citizens of your country, including children and teenagers, as a result of a road traffic accident in Bulgaria. I ask you to convey my words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes of a speedy recovery to all those affected," the Kremlin said in a statement.

