UrduPoint.com

Putin Offers Condolences To Relatives Of Coal Mine Accident Victims - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

Putin Offers Condolences to Relatives of Coal Mine Accident Victims - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to families of miners who lost their lives in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Siberia's Kemerovo region on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the latest information, 11 miners died in the accident, and the fate of over 30 more remains unknown.

"President Putin offers deep condolences to the families of those miners who are confirmed to be dead, and, of course, we hope that we will be able to save those who are down there deep under the ground," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Putin ordered regional authorities and emergency services to provide all necessary assistance to those injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Russia Died Vladimir Putin Kemerovo All

Recent Stories

Canals to be closed for desilting

Canals to be closed for desilting

9 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

9 minutes ago
 UAE, Kazakhstan share solid strategic partnership: ..

UAE, Kazakhstan share solid strategic partnership: Nahyan bin Mubarak

28 minutes ago
 New US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Illegitimat ..

New US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Illegitimate - Russian Foreign Ministry

9 minutes ago
 NBF distributes text books among orphan students

NBF distributes text books among orphan students

9 minutes ago
 35 killed in clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur: of ..

35 killed in clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur: officials

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.