Putin Offers Condolences to Relatives of Coal Mine Accident Victims - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to families of miners who lost their lives in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Siberia's Kemerovo region on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the latest information, 11 miners died in the accident, and the fate of over 30 more remains unknown.

"President Putin offers deep condolences to the families of those miners who are confirmed to be dead, and, of course, we hope that we will be able to save those who are down there deep under the ground," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Putin ordered regional authorities and emergency services to provide all necessary assistance to those injured.