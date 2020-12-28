UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Offers Condolences To Relatives Of Killed In Fishing Ship Accident In Barents Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Putin Offers Condolences to Relatives of Killed in Fishing Ship Accident in Barents Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed and words of support to the survivors of the accident with the Onega fishing ship in the Barents Sea, the Kremlin said on Monday.

According to the ministry of emergencies, fishing trawler Onega sank in the Barents Sea on Monday morning.

There were 19 people on board, two of them were rescued. The search is complicated by 4-meter waves and extreme cold. According to preliminary information, the vessel sank due to icing.

"I learned with regret of the tragedy in the Barents Sea, which claimed lives of the crew of the fishing vessel Onega. I ask you to convey my deep condolences to the families of the victims and words of support to the survivors," Putin said in a telegram.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Onega Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Department of Finance receives four new ..

30 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

55 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

60 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

60 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

1 hour ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.