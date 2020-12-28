Putin Offers Condolences to Relatives of Killed in Fishing Ship Accident in Barents Sea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed and words of support to the survivors of the accident with the Onega fishing ship in the Barents Sea, the Kremlin said on Monday.

According to the ministry of emergencies, fishing trawler Onega sank in the Barents Sea on Monday morning.

There were 19 people on board, two of them were rescued. The search is complicated by 4-meter waves and extreme cold. According to preliminary information, the vessel sank due to icing.

"I learned with regret of the tragedy in the Barents Sea, which claimed lives of the crew of the fishing vessel Onega. I ask you to convey my deep condolences to the families of the victims and words of support to the survivors," Putin said in a telegram.