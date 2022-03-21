Putin Offers Confolences to Xi After Plane Crash in China - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday offered condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over death of people following a plane crash, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday offered condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over death of people following a plane crash, the Kremlin said.

The incident took place earlier in the day.

According to The Civil Aviation Administration of China, 132 people 123 passengers and nine crew members were aboard the plane that crashed in the Guangxi region.

"Dear chairman, please accept my most sincere condolences in connection with the death of passengers and crew members of the aircraft flying from Kunming to Guangzhou," Putin said in a message to Xi, as quoted by the Kremlin.