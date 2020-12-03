(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the death of former French leader Valery Giscard d'Estaing, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Giscard d'Estaing, 94, died on Wednesday, reportedly from Covid-19 complications.

He served as the French president from 1974 to 1981.

"Please accept our deepest sympathies regarding the passing of former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing. Many important events in the latest history of France are linked to the name of this outstanding person, and he was rightly considered a great figure in the European politics," Putin's message said.