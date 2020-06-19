Putin Offers Minsk COVID-19 Medication Based on Japanese Drugs

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered Minsk, in conversation with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, a COVID-19 medication that Russia developed based on Japanese drugs

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered Minsk, in conversation with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, a COVID-19 medication that Russia developed based on Japanese drugs.

According to spokeswoman for Lukashenko, Natalia Eismont, the Belarusian president said that Minsk would buy enough medication to cover its needs and use it for the coronavirus treatment.