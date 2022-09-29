UrduPoint.com

Putin Offers Russian Security Council To Discuss Issues Of Partial Mobilization

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Putin Offers Russian Security Council to Discuss Issues of Partial Mobilization

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, invited them to discuss issues of partial mobilization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, at an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, invited them to discuss issues of partial mobilization.

By Putin's decree, a partial mobilization has been announced in Russia from September 21. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, it is needed to control the 1,000-kilometer line of contact and the liberated territories in Ukraine. During the mobilization, a total of 300,000 reservists will be called up, which is just over 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource.

"First of all, I would like to discuss a very important, vital issue for us I mean the organization for partial mobilization," Putin said.

There are many questions from the Russians regarding partial mobilization, all mistakes must be corrected and prevented from happening in the future, he stressed.

The president instructed to deal with each specific case in case of illegal mobilization and return people back in case of a mistake.

Russians with military experience are subject to partial mobilization, and before being sent to units they must undergo additional training, and this requirement must be strictly observed, Putin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin September All From

Recent Stories

Erdogan, Putin Discuss by Phone Situation in Ukrai ..

Erdogan, Putin Discuss by Phone Situation in Ukraine - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Peskov Confirms Conversation Between Putin, Erdoga ..

Peskov Confirms Conversation Between Putin, Erdogan

2 minutes ago
 Survey going on in 32 districts to assess damages ..

Survey going on in 32 districts to assess damages in flood affected areas: Farah ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt aims for addressing structural issues to end ..

Govt aims for addressing structural issues to end fiscal deficit: Ishaq Dar

6 minutes ago
 Turbat University 13th meeting of Finance Committe ..

Turbat University 13th meeting of Finance Committee held

6 minutes ago
 Biden Says Will Visit Florida Following Hurricane ..

Biden Says Will Visit Florida Following Hurricane Ian Destruction When Condition ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.