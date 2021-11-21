Putin Offers to Partake in Testing of Russian Nasal Vaccine Against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to become a volunteer in the testing of the Russian candidate nasal vaccine against COVID-19 during a meeting with Denis Logunov, deputy head of the Gamaleya Center, on Sunday.

"Can I take part in this experiment?" Putin asked Logunov, who replied that this would require signing a form of consent.

"Agreed, I will make sure to sign it. It can be done today," the Russian president said.