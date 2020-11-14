Putin Offers to Share Smart City Technologies With Asia-Pacific Nations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin offered on Saturday to share Russia's hi-tech urban solutions with partners in the Asia-Pacific Region.

The president spoke of the smart cities initiative promoted by Singapore during its chairmanship of the biannual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2018.

"On our part, we would like to offer our own modern technical know-hows in this area," Putin told ASEAN leaders and partners at the 15th East Asia Summit.

He said Russia was actively digitalizing its economy and had the world's seventh largest population using digital services. The president stressed that the implementation of digital solutions was equally important for Asia-Pacific economies.