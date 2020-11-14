UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Offers To Share Smart City Technologies With Asia-Pacific Nations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Putin Offers to Share Smart City Technologies With Asia-Pacific Nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin offered on Saturday to share Russia's hi-tech urban solutions with partners in the Asia-Pacific Region.

The president spoke of the smart cities initiative promoted by Singapore during its chairmanship of the biannual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2018.

"On our part, we would like to offer our own modern technical know-hows in this area," Putin told ASEAN leaders and partners at the 15th East Asia Summit.

He said Russia was actively digitalizing its economy and had the world's seventh largest population using digital services. The president stressed that the implementation of digital solutions was equally important for Asia-Pacific economies.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Singapore 2018 Share Asia

Recent Stories

Use of technology in diagnosis & treatment of diab ..

4 minutes ago

Lebanon starts two-weeks of restrictions to stem v ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Tells East Asia Summit Joint Work Needed to ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Says Dozens of Nations Expressed Willingness ..

6 minutes ago

Two people injured in road accident

6 minutes ago

The Punjab University (PU) awards four PhD degrees ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.