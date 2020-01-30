Putin on Amendment to Constitution: I Will Sign or Not Sign Bill Only When People Vote

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he would decide whether to sign the draft law on an amendment to the Constitution only when people expressed their will

KRASNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he would decide whether to sign the draft law on an amendment to the Constitution only when people expressed their will.

"People should come to polling stations and say whether they want this amendment or not, so that the citizens of our country are actually the final authority that either adopts this law on amendments or rejects it," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of the public.

"And only after the people say their word, I will sign or not sign it," he said.