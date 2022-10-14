ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Germany has decided to prioritize its relations with NATO and actively participate in the Ukraine conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Above all else in this case, apparently, are some allied obligations, in this case, the Federal Republic's (of Germany( within the framework of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Is it right or not? I think it's a mistake," Putin told a press conference, adding that German citizens now pay the price for this mistake.