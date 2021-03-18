Putin on Biden: Not to Spar in Absentia, We Must Continue Relationship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, must continue their relationship in order "not to spar in absentia."

"In order for us not to spar like this in absentia, we can, we must continue our relationship," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, referring to further relations with his US counterpart.