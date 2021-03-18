UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin On Biden: Not To Spar In Absentia, We Must Continue Relationship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:53 PM

Putin on Biden: Not to Spar in Absentia, We Must Continue Relationship

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, must continue their relationship in order "not to spar in absentia."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, must continue their relationship in order "not to spar in absentia."

"In order for us not to spar like this in absentia, we can, we must continue our relationship," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, referring to further relations with his US counterpart.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Putin Invites Biden to Live, Open Discussion

3 minutes ago

US aviation body to inspect Boeing 787s amid produ ..

3 minutes ago

Ireland team to play England in Six Nations

3 minutes ago

Leader of Turkish Nationalist Party Voices Support ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanon PM-designate says new cabinet needed to st ..

6 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements for celebrations of Pakist ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.