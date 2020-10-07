UrduPoint.com
Putin On Biden: We See Harsh Anti-Russia Rhetoric Coming From Him

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief that US democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was resorting to "harsh anti-Russia rhetoric," while President Donald Trump was in favor of boosting the bilateral relations

"As for the candidate from the Democratic party, I can say we see quite a harsh anti-Russia rhetoric, Unfortunately, we are already used to it," Putin said in an interview with the Russia-24 broadcaster.

The Russian leader also commented on Biden's recent claim that Trump was a "Putin's puppy." He expressed the belief that such humiliations of the US leader contributed to the elevation of Russia's image.

"We know that acting President Trump has repeatedly spoken in favor of developing the Russian-US relations. We certainly highly appreciate it," Putin added, before confirming Russia's commitment to cooperate with any elected US president.

