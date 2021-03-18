(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin provided a comment on Thursday on US leader Joe Biden's recent harsh remarks about him, saying he would just "wish him well."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin provided a comment on Thursday on US leader Joe Biden's recent harsh remarks about him, saying he would just "wish him well."

In his interview with the ABC news, Biden said Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed.

"We know each other personally. How would I reply? I would tell him: I wish you well. I just wish him good health. I say this seriously, this is not a joke," Putin said at an online meeting with Crimea's residents.

"There have been many difficult, dramatic and bloody events in the history of each nation.

But when we assess other people, when we assess other states, other peoples, we are always looking in the mirror. We always see ourselves there," Putin said.

"As for the American establishment, not the American people in general � as there are many honest, honorable and warm-hearted people there who want to be friends with us ... � the mentality of the ruling circles was formed in quite tough circumstances. Reclaiming of the American continent by Europeans was linked to elimination of the local population, this was direct genocide of Indian tribes. And this was followed by a lengthy hard period of slavery," Putin went on to say.