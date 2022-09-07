VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, commenting on the recent controversial remark by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Russia, that the top EU diplomat is talking nonsense.

Speaking at the European Parliament inter-parliamentary conference in Prague on Monday, Borrell decided to switch to his native Spanish to deliver a clearer response while answering lawmakers' question about the bloc's actions against Russia. An Estonian lawmaker asked a question, using the phrase "fascist Russia.

" Borrell, in his answer, quoted the question, mentioning the same expression. The interpreter, however, failed to emphasize that it was a quote, and presented it as Borrell's statement.

"He is talking nonsense, he is a great specialist in this," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Borrell should face reality and draw the right conclusions, the president added.

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.