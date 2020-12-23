Putin on Change of US Leadership: Everything Will Be As Usual

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not think that the change of leadership in the United States will not add to for Russia's difficulties, "it will be as usual," and it is necessary to foresee and accordingly organize work in the economy and in the defense sphere.

Putin held a joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects on Wednesday.

"Now, about the fact that the leadership in the [United] States is changing, but it will be more difficult for us. I don't think so, it will be as usual. We should not be guided by this, we must understand where we have some difficulties, threats, especially to foresee in advance and appropriately structure our work in the economy, in the area of increasing our defense capability," Putin said.