Putin On Coronavirus Situation: We Have To Be Ready For Any Turn Of Events

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Putin on Coronavirus Situation: We Have to Be Ready for Any Turn of Events

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that it was important to be ready for any turn of events amid the global coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that it was important to be ready for any turn of events amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

The president was meeting with the head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozzhaev, who briefed him on all the preventive steps taken in Crimea.

"We have to be ready for any turn of events, so you are doing everything right," Putin said.

According to the national authorities, there have been 147 confirmed cases in Russia, one person died. Meanwhile, globally, the cumulative total of confirmed cases reached 191,127, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

