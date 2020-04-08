UrduPoint.com
Putin On Coronavirus: We Need To Fight For Every Person In Every Region Amid Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:06 PM

Russia President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday asked the regions to boost medical capacities amid the coronavirus pandemic and stressed the need to fight for "every person in every region."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russia President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday asked the regions to boost medical capacities amid the coronavirus pandemic and stressed the need to fight for "every person in every region."

"I will start with the urgent task for all regions the increased preparedness of medical institutions, significant increase in their resources and capabilities," Putin said at a teleconference with senior government officials and regional governors.

The Federal funding for this has already been sent to the regions, the president said.

"Let us hope that the reserves, additional capacities that we are creating will not be needed fully. But right now we need to be ready to fight for the life of every person in every region," Putin said.

