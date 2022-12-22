UrduPoint.com

Putin On Deliveries Of US Weapons To Kiev: 'We Will Crack Patriots As Well'

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Putin on Deliveries of US Weapons to Kiev: 'We Will Crack Patriots as Well'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about deliveries of US weapons to Kiev, noted that Russia would be able to "crack the Patriots as well.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about deliveries of US weapons to Kiev, noted that Russia would be able to "crack the Patriots as well."

Earlier, Washington announced a massive new $1.

85 billion military aid package to Ukraine that includes one battery of Patriot air defense systems requested by Kiev.

"Now they say they can put the 'Patriots' there. Well, let them put them, we will crack the Patriots as well," Putin said at a press conference.

