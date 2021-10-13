UrduPoint.com

Putin On Democracy: Is It Freedom When West Uses Tear Gas Against Protesters

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:57 PM

Putin on Democracy: Is It Freedom When West Uses Tear Gas Against Protesters

Russian President Vladimir Putin, when talking about democracy in Russia, asked is it freedom when police in Western countries use tear gas against protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, when talking about democracy in Russia, asked is it freedom when police in Western countries use tear gas against protesters.

"It's just that democracy is understood in different ways.

Freedom of speech, freedom of religion, organization, public events on the streets, and so on. When in Europe, and in the (United( States, various mass events are dispersed with rubber bullets and tear gas - is this freedom or not? It doesn't look like freedom," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week event.

