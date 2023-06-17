UrduPoint.com

Putin On Draft Treaty On Ukraine Settlement: 'Kiev Threw It Into Dustbin Of History'

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Putin on Draft Treaty on Ukraine Settlement: 'Kiev Threw It Into Dustbin of History'

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the African delegation with the draft of the Istanbul agreement on the Ukraine settlement, which, as the Russian president said, specifies everything from the number of armed forces to units of military equipment and personnel

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the African delegation with the draft of the Istanbul agreement on the Ukraine settlement, which, as the Russian president said, specifies everything from the number of armed forces to units of military equipment and personnel.

"Here it is! It exists!" Putin said, showing the document signed by a Ukrainian representative. "And it is called accordingly - the treaty on permanent neutrality and security guarantees for Ukraine. Exactly about guarantees. Eighteen articles," the Russian leader noted.

"Moreover, there is also an annex to it. They (clauses) also concern the armed forces, other things. Everything is specified - down to the units of combat equipment and personnel of the armed forces. The document is here!" Putin said, adding that the document had been initialed and signed by the Ukrainian delegation.

"But after we withdrew the troops from Kiev, as we promised, the Kiev authorities, as their masters usually do, threw it all into the dustbin of history. Let's put it clearly. I'll try to put it intelligently. They gave it up," Putin said.

