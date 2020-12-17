Putin on Erdogan: We Often Disagree But He is a Man of His Word

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged often having diverging views with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but said that the leader was a man of his word.

"I often have diverging views on certain questions with President Erdogan, sometimes even opposing views.

But he is a person who keeps his word, he is a man. He does not wag his tail, if he considers something as advantageous for his country then he goes until the end," Putin said, responding to a question about working with world leaders asked at his annual press conference.