UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin On Erdogan: We Often Disagree But He Is A Man Of His Word

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Putin on Erdogan: We Often Disagree But He is a Man of His Word

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged often having diverging views with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan but said that the leader was a man of his word.

"I often have diverging views on certain questions with President Erdogan, sometimes even opposing views.

But he is a person who keeps his word, he is a man. He does not wag his tail, if he considers something as advantageous for his country then he goes until the end," Putin said, responding to a question about working with world leaders asked at his annual press conference.

Related Topics

World Russia Man Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

24 minutes ago

More Than 50% of Moldovans Oppose Country's Access ..

17 minutes ago

Under training judicial officers from KPK calls on ..

21 minutes ago

FCCI welcomes induction of Castro as minister

21 minutes ago

Head of European Council to Self-Isolate After Con ..

21 minutes ago

Putin Says Media Campaign on His Inner Circle Aime ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.