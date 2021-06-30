Putin on EURO Matches Held in Russia Amid Pandemic: We Implement Our Obligations

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia decided to host the EURO 2020 football championship despite the COVID-19 pandemic because the country had to fulfill its obligations.

"As for the EURO football matches ... of course, first of all, we have to fulfill the obligations that the state had undertaken to organize these major sporting events," Putin said during the annual Q&A session.