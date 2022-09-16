UrduPoint.com

Putin On G20: We Received Invitation, Decision Will Be Made

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he has been invited to the G20 summit in Indonesia and will make a decision about participation based on the situation

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he has been invited to the G20 summit in Indonesia and will make a decision about participation based on the situation.

"We will see how the situation will develop in the economy and in other areas.

I have an invitation to visit the G20, the president of the host country personally informed me about this when he was in Moscow," Putin told reporters, adding that Russia will surely participate in the event.

