MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) It is unacceptable to use children and teenagers even to achieve noble goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday, commenting on UN speeches by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

"I am convinced that Greta is a kind and very sincere girl, but adults should do everything possible not to bring teenagers and children into some extreme situations, they should protect them from unnecessary emotions that can destroy a person. That's what I want to say about that," Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"I think it is wrong to use children and teenagers to achieve even such noble goals," he said.