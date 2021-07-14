UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin On His Article About Ukraine: I've Been Thinking About It For Several Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

Putin on His Article About Ukraine: I've Been Thinking About It for Several Months

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on his article about Ukraine, noted that he had been thinking about it for several months, this is an analytical material.

One day after the article was published, gave extended comments on the meaning and purpose of writing this article.

"I decided to prepare this material not now, quite a long time ago, I have been thinking about it for several months. The title of this material is 'an article' ” this is a conditional title, because it is still a little more than an article, it is an analytical material based on historical facts, events, on historical documents," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

4 seconds ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

5 seconds ago

US Looking for Ways to Support Cuban Protesters Co ..

9 seconds ago

Moscow Patriarchate's External Affairs Chief to Sp ..

22 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence honours winners of 4th UAE Arm ..

1 hour ago

Russian Delegation to Visit Egypt to Assess Epidem ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.