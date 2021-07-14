(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on his article about Ukraine, noted that he had been thinking about it for several months, this is an analytical material.

One day after the article was published, gave extended comments on the meaning and purpose of writing this article.

"I decided to prepare this material not now, quite a long time ago, I have been thinking about it for several months. The title of this material is 'an article' ” this is a conditional title, because it is still a little more than an article, it is an analytical material based on historical facts, events, on historical documents," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.