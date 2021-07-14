Putin on His Article About Ukraine: Situation Demanded Closer Look at World We Live in

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on his article about Ukraine, explained that the current situation required a closer look at what world we live in and what the relations with our closest neighbors are.

One day after the article was published, the president gave extended comments on the meaning and purpose of writing this article.

"In general, why did I have such an idea? After all, we are engaged in our work in our ordinary life, raising children, some hobbies, as a rule, we do not particularly think about questions of a such nature and character, which are set out in this material. But the situation required so that we take a closer look at what world we live in, who we are, what are our relations with our closest relatives and neighbors. Therefore, this idea arose precisely in this connection," Putin said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

It is important to understand the real state of affairs based on the historical context of Russia and Ukraine, he said.

"It is very important for all of us to understand the real state of affairs today, based on the historical context of how we came to the current situation," the president said.

Millions of people in Ukraine want to restore relations with Russia, but they are not given any chance to fulfill their plans, he said.

"There are still some circumstances that made me come out with this material today. After all, there are many, millions of people in Ukraine who want to restore relations with Russia, I am sure: these are millions of people. And there are political forces that support this normalization, but apparently they are not given any chance to fulfill their political plans. They are simply removed from the political scene in an unsystematic, illegal way: someone is simply killed on the street and after that no one is looking for criminals. Or they are burned alive, as was the case in during the tragic events in Odesa," Putin said.