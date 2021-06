(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is on his way to Geneva to meet with US President Joe Biden, the arrival is scheduled on time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Putin is flying, will arrive on time," Peskov said.

Putin is expected to arrive in Geneva at 10:30 GMT.