MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on Kiev's attitude to the Minsk agreements by saying "like it or lump it."

"I repeat once again, one day Kiev says that it will comply, another day they say that it will destroy their country.

The current president recently said that he did not like a single point from these Minsk agreements. Well, like it or lump it. We must do it, it won't work out any other way," Putin said after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Putin stressed that there was no alternative to the Minsk agreements.

"As for the Minsk agreements, whether they are alive or not, whether they have any prospect or not, I believe that there is simply no other alternative," he said.