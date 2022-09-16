UrduPoint.com

Putin On Kiev's Decision To Abandon Negotiations With Russia: 'As You Wish'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Putin on Kiev's Decision to Abandon Negotiations With Russia: 'As You Wish'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said "as you wish," commenting on the Kiev authorities' decision to abandon all agreements with Russia and seek victory on the battlefield

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said "as you wish," commenting on the Kiev authorities' decision to abandon all agreements with Russia and seek victory on the battlefield.

"The troops were withdrawn from Kiev in order to create conditions for the conclusion of this agreement.

Instead of concluding it, the Kiev authorities immediately abandoned all agreements, they were thrown into a box. They announced that they would not seek any agreements with Russia, but would seek victory on the battlefield. Well, as you wish. They are just trying to do this by conducting this counteroffensive," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Uzbekistan.

He noted that regarding Ukraine's security guarantees, in general, "there were quite strict guarantees."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Kiev Uzbekistan All From Agreement

Recent Stories

US Supreme Court Decision to Reverse Roe v. Wade M ..

US Supreme Court Decision to Reverse Roe v. Wade May Endanger Cancer Patients - ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Agreed That Ukraine's Security Should be Gu ..

Russia Agreed That Ukraine's Security Should be Guaranteed by Major Powers - Put ..

1 minute ago
 SCO Stands for Keeping Outer Space Weapons-Free - ..

SCO Stands for Keeping Outer Space Weapons-Free - Declaration

1 minute ago
 US May Modify Arctic Strategy Due to Changes in Se ..

US May Modify Arctic Strategy Due to Changes in Security Environment - Pentagon

1 minute ago
 Putin on Kiev's Statements About Counteroffensive: ..

Putin on Kiev's Statements About Counteroffensive: Let's See How It Ends

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan urges end to war in Ukraine 'as soon as po ..

Erdogan urges end to war in Ukraine 'as soon as possible'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.