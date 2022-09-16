(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said "as you wish," commenting on the Kiev authorities' decision to abandon all agreements with Russia and seek victory on the battlefield

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said "as you wish," commenting on the Kiev authorities' decision to abandon all agreements with Russia and seek victory on the battlefield.

"The troops were withdrawn from Kiev in order to create conditions for the conclusion of this agreement.

Instead of concluding it, the Kiev authorities immediately abandoned all agreements, they were thrown into a box. They announced that they would not seek any agreements with Russia, but would seek victory on the battlefield. Well, as you wish. They are just trying to do this by conducting this counteroffensive," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Uzbekistan.

He noted that regarding Ukraine's security guarantees, in general, "there were quite strict guarantees."