Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Kiev authorities had announced that they were conducting an active counteroffensive operation, so let's see how it ends

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Kiev authorities had announced that they were conducting an active counteroffensive operation, so let's see how it ends.

"The Kiev authorities have announced that they have begun and are conducting an active counteroffensive operation. Well, let's see how it goes, how it ends," Putin said.