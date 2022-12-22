UrduPoint.com

Putin On Minsk Agreements: 'We Were Simply Fooled'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Russia hoped for peace agreements, but was fooled, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, commenting on the situation in Ukraine.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Russia hoped for peace agreements, but was fooled, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, commenting on the situation in Ukraine.

"We all endured, endured, endured and hoped for some kind of peace agreement, but now it turns out that we were simply fooled," Putin told reporters.

