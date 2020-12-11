UrduPoint.com
Putin On Navalny: Preliminary Checks Ongoing, But Criminal Probe Requires Substantiation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that there were preliminary verification procedures on the poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny but an investigation would require substantive materials.

"As for the high-profile cases, the poisoning of a well-known figure. The checks are ongoing.

We just cannot launch a criminal case because there are no materials. Russian prosecutors have repeatedly asked their colleagues to send at least official written conclusions on their probe," Putin said at a meeting with a council on human rights.

Putin said he had asked for Russian specialists to be allowed to join the investigation into the situation but nobody was inviting Russia to join in.

