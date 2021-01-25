ZAVIDOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday he didn't see a video by opposition figure Alexey Navalny about an alleged presidential "palace" in the south of Russia, since he didn't have the time.

"I did not see the film simply because I do not have any free time, but I looked through the videos my aides showed me," Putin said at a meeting with students.

The president was asked if it was true that he owned the "palace" from the video.

"I would like to answer your question right away. Neither I nor my family have ever owned anything that is alleged to be my property there. Never," Putin said.