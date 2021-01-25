UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin On Navalny's Investigation: I Didn't See It, No Time

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Putin on Navalny's Investigation: I Didn't See It, No Time

ZAVIDOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday he didn't see a video by opposition figure Alexey Navalny about an alleged presidential "palace" in the south of Russia, since he didn't have the time.

"I did not see the film simply because I do not have any free time, but I looked through the videos my aides showed me," Putin said at a meeting with students.

The president was asked if it was true that he owned the "palace" from the video.

"I would like to answer your question right away. Neither I nor my family have ever owned anything that is alleged to be my property there. Never," Putin said.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Russia Vladimir Putin Family From Opposition

Recent Stories

Rear Admiral Abid Hameed takes over as Commander L ..

15 minutes ago

Court gives police f5 days to file challan in Moto ..

15 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid highlights importance of approvi ..

24 minutes ago

European Commission Asks AstraZeneca to Explain De ..

15 minutes ago

Putin Says Stabilizing COVID-19 Situation in Russi ..

15 minutes ago

Austrian Kriechmayr wins Kitzbuehel super-G

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.