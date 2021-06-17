UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin On Negotiations With Biden: We Met To Make World Safer Place

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:07 AM

Putin on Negotiations With Biden: We Met to Make World Safer Place

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his negotiations with US President Joe Biden were important, as they met to make this world a safer place

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his negotiations with US President Joe Biden were important, as they met to make this world a safer place.

A reporter asked Putin at a press conference how he would explain to her nine-year-old daughter the importance of the summit.

"It is nice that your nine-year-old daughter is interested in such questions. The answer is quite simple: you should just look around ... You see, this world is so wonderful, and adults, leaders of two countries, of two major nuclear powers, meet to make this world a safe and flourishing home for all those living on our planet," Putin said.

Related Topics

World Russia Nuclear Nice Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

1 hour ago

Gorbachev Welcomes Putin-Biden Joint Statement, Sa ..

3 minutes ago

SP&SH dept starts supply of Pfizer vaccine in 4 bi ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Conversation With Biden Was Frank, With ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Long Used to Misinterpretation of His W ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.