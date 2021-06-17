Putin on Negotiations With Biden: We Met to Make World Safer Place

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his negotiations with US President Joe Biden were important, as they met to make this world a safer place

A reporter asked Putin at a press conference how he would explain to her nine-year-old daughter the importance of the summit.

"It is nice that your nine-year-old daughter is interested in such questions. The answer is quite simple: you should just look around ... You see, this world is so wonderful, and adults, leaders of two countries, of two major nuclear powers, meet to make this world a safe and flourishing home for all those living on our planet," Putin said.