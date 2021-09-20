UrduPoint.com

Putin On Perm University Shooting: Huge Disaster For Whole Country

Mon 20th September 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about the deadly shooting in Perm, said that this was a huge disaster for the whole country and any condolences would not be able to drown out the bitterness and pain of loss.

"I want to start with words of condolences in connection with the tragedy that happened today in Perm. I understand perfectly well that no words of sympathy can drown out the bitterness of losses, the pain of these losses, especially when it comes to young people who are just starting their lives.

This is a huge disaster. And not only for families who have lost their children, but for the whole country," Putin said at the beginning of a meeting with the head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, on Monday morning, a student opened fire at the Perm State National Research University, six people were killed, another 28 were injured. The suspect resisted the police during the arrest and was wounded.

