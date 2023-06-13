Putin on Plans to Provide Uranium Shells to Kiev: No Need to Act Preemptively

There is no need to act preemptively after the reports of the delivery of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, but Russia also has such weapons and reserves the right to use them in response, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) There is no need to act preemptively after the reports of the delivery of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, but Russia also has such weapons and reserves the right to use them in response, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that the administration of US President Joe Biden is going to approve the provision of depleted uranium tank munitions to Ukraine.�

"There is no need to act preemptively. We have a lot of such ammunition with depleted uranium, if they are used, we also reserve the right to use the same ammunition. We have them in stock, we just do not use them," Putin stated.�

The West has taken all weapons from its warehouses for their transfer to Ukraine, and only has stocks left in South Korea and Israel that will also end soon, Putin added.�