BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, commenting on the verdict of Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), said that interference in the activities of the courts is unacceptable, and that Yashin's lawyers certainly know how to proceed.

Earlier in the day, a district court of Moscow on Friday found Yashin guilty and sentenced him to 8.5 years in prison on charges of spreading fakes about Russian armed forces.

"I received my education at Leningrad State University at that time and I want to tell you that I consider interference in the activities of the courts absolutely unacceptable, I consider it inappropriate to question the court's decision," Putin said.

The Russian president added that Yashin's lawyers probably know what they need to do next.