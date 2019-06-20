Putin On Possibility Of Journalist Vyshinsky's Return: We Have Not Forgotten About Him
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky had not been forgotten
"We are thinking [about him], we have not forgotten," Putin told reporters when asked whether it was possible in some way to have Vyshinsky back in Russia before a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, exchanging Vyshinsky for Ukrainian Oleg Sentsov and others.