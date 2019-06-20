(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky had not been forgotten.

"We are thinking [about him], we have not forgotten," Putin told reporters when asked whether it was possible in some way to have Vyshinsky back in Russia before a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, exchanging Vyshinsky for Ukrainian Oleg Sentsov and others.