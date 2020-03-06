Putin on Possibility to Head State Council: This Would Mean Dual Power in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

IVANOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, commenting on the possibility to head the national State Council, that this would mean an "inadmissible" situation of dual power in the country.

"There have been offers to grant some special authorities to the State Council and to head the State Council. What would this mean? This would mean a situation of dual power in the country, and this situation would be absolutely subversive for Russia. This is not because I do not want it.

No, I like my job, but adopting some power scheme, which would be inadmissible for the country and which would be destroying it this is what I am afraid of and this is what I do not want to do," Putin said.

The president added he was thankful to the people for their trust and support.

"For many years already, they have been entrusting me, at elections, to remain the head of the Russian state. This is a huge honor. This is how I see it," Putin said.