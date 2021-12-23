UrduPoint.com

Putin On Possible Attack On Ukraine: Russia Does Not Threaten Anyone

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:36 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin, answering a British journalist's question about the "possibility of an attack" by Russia on Ukraine, said that Moscow does not threaten anyone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, answering a British journalist's question about the "possibility of an attack" by Russia on Ukraine, said that Moscow does not threaten anyone.

"We are not the ones who are threatening someone.

Are we the ones who came there, to the US borders, or to the borders of the United Kingdom or somewhere? They came to us, and now they still say: no, now Ukraine will join NATO as well," Putin said on Thursday during an annual end-of-year press conference.

