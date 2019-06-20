Putin On Possible Syria Deal With US: Deals About Commerce, Not Allies
Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:39 PM
Russia is not trading its partners and interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session, while answering a question on whether Moscow and Washington could sign a deal on Syria
"What does 'deal' stand for? This is something about commerce, shares. We trade neither our allies, nor our interests, nor our principles. It is possible to agree with our partners about the solution of various urgent problems," Putin said.