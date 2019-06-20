UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin On Possible Syria Deal With US: Deals About Commerce, Not Allies

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:39 PM

Putin on Possible Syria Deal With US: Deals About Commerce, Not Allies

Russia is not trading its partners and interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session, while answering a question on whether Moscow and Washington could sign a deal on Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia is not trading its partners and interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session, while answering a question on whether Moscow and Washington could sign a deal on Syria.

"What does 'deal' stand for? This is something about commerce, shares. We trade neither our allies, nor our interests, nor our principles. It is possible to agree with our partners about the solution of various urgent problems," Putin said.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Commerce

Recent Stories

Taxing industry in tribal areas to damage industri ..

17 minutes ago

MEPCO installs 7935 distribution transformers duri ..

44 seconds ago

Swedish Prosecution Says Will Not Appeal Court Ref ..

45 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

22 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Mali an ..

22 minutes ago

Trump's Iran Strategy 'a Self-Inflicted Disaster' ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.