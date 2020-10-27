Putin on Potential Ban on Comparing Soviet Leadership, Nazis: Can Be Enacted, But Subtly

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed with the idea to consider a ban on pubic comparison and parallels between the Soviet and Nazi leadership during World War II, but remarked that it had to be done carefully

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed with the idea to consider a ban on pubic comparison and parallels between the Soviet and Nazi leadership during World War II, but remarked that it had to be done carefully.

The head of the parliamentary committee on culture and art Yelena Yampolskaya drew the president's attention to the fact that books that draw such parallels are published and popular in Russia. The lawmaker said she was preparing a bill on that.

"I agree with your idea, it should be done, carefully, but it should be done," the president said.