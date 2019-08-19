UrduPoint.com
Putin On Protest Rallies In Russia: All This Is Connected With Electoral Cycle

Mon 19th August 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday the recent protests in Moscow were due to the electoral cycle

FORT BREGANCON (France) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday the recent protests in Moscow were due to the electoral cycle.

"Regarding the unrest in Moscow. All this is connected with the electoral cycle. Elections to regional power bodies, including Moscow, are to be held in September this year," Putin said before talks with French leader Emmanuel Macron when asked a question by a journalist.

He said citizens had the right to peaceful protests, and the authorities must ensure their holding, but the laws can't be violated, adding that nobody was entitled to bring the situation to clashes.

The Russian leader said those guilty must be punished and the Russian authorities would do everything possible for the internal political situation in country to develop in line with the law.

"Mass events took place in July and August, rallies of those citizens who wanted to express their protest in this way, they were declared, these events were authorized by the authorities. They took place peacefully and without any excesses," he said.

